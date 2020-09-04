|
04.09.2020 10:38:29
Pictet AM: "Abenomics without Abe"
Eine aktuelle Einschätzung von Sam Perry, Senior Investment Manager, Pictet Asset Management, zur Wirtschaftslage in Japan, nach dem angekündigten Rücktritt von Shinzu Abe. Er geht der Frage nach: “Can Abenomics survive the departure of its architect?”
When Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on August 28, stocks tumbled and the yen surged because some investors feared the economic revitalisation programme he forged – a combination of ultra-easy monetary policy, aggressive fiscal stimulus and structural reforms – might retire with him.
But those fears look wide of the mark.
In this article, Sam Perry, senior investment manager of Japanese equities, explains why Abenomics will survive the departure of its key architect.
