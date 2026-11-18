California-based Earth AI has uncovered a copper-gold and platinum-group metals system stretching more than 3 km at its Fontenoy project in New South Wales, Australia, reviving a discovery that earlier explorers dismissed as small and discontinuous more than half a century ago.

The company has completed 35 diamond drill holes totalling 20,919 metres, according to results released by project partner Legacy Minerals (ASX: LGM). Earth AI is moving to secure an 80% stake in Fontenoy and is funding additional drilling to support the project’s first mineral resource estimate under Australia’s JORC reporting standards.

“Everyone asks AI exploration companies to show them a real deposit,” Earth AI founder and CEO Roman Teslyuk said. “Fontenoy is ours. The critical minerals shortage is mostly a search problem. The easy deposits were found a century ago by people who could see them.”

The discovery comes as the US seeks alternative sources of critical minerals amid growing demand from data centres, electricity grids and defence industries. Global exploration spending runs at about $14 billion annually, according to Earth AI, even as the number of significant discoveries has fallen by roughly 70% over the past decade.

Historic reinterpretation

The copper-gold zone, known as Meridian, was first drilled in 1969 and revisited in 1997. Both campaigns concentrated on shallow targets and interpreted the mineralization as scattered, relatively small occurrences.

Earth AI’s geologists and artificial intelligence models instead identified the potential for a larger, continuous mineralized system. Its Alpheus model flagged Meridian in January and the company began drilling five weeks later.

The company has since drilled 13,621.6 metres at Meridian, tracing copper-gold mineralization from near surface to depths exceeding 478 metres along approximately 3 km of strike. Historic drilling suggests the system could extend as far as 8 km, although that potential remains unconfirmed.

Earth AI founder Roman Teslyuk and junior geologist at the Fontenoy project. (Image courtesy of EARTH AI.)

Meridian lies beside a separate platinum-group metals zone at Fontenoy, where drilling has intersected mineralization from surface over intervals reaching 74 metres. Legacy previously described its 2024 discovery there as the first greenfield palladium discovery made using AI.

Despite the expanded mineralized footprint, Fontenoy does not yet have a reported mineral resource. Further drilling and geological modelling will be needed to establish tonnage, grade continuity and the deposit’s potential economic viability.

Exploration pipeline

Earth AI is applying its latest exploration model across Australia, where it has identified about 4,500 potential targets, compared with approximately 650 under its previous system.

The technology is designed to identify overlooked mineralization at previously explored properties and prospective ground that has never been drilled. At three projects, including Meridian, the first hole targeting an AI-generated prospect intersected mineralization, the company said.

Its broader portfolio includes the Caravel project in New South Wales, where preliminary drilling has encountered tungsten and further assay results are pending.

Tungsten has become a strategic concern for Washington because China accounts for about 80% of global mine production. From Jan. 1, 2027, US defence contractors face restrictions on sourcing tungsten from China, increasing pressure to establish alternative supply chains.

Earth AI operates its own geological teams, drilling equipment and laboratory facilities, allowing it to test exploration targets without relying entirely on outside contractors.

The company has 25 active projects in Australia and aims to advance its most promising discoveries into permitted mines in less than three years before selling them to major producers. That ambition contrasts with an estimated industry average of about 17 years to develop a new copper mine, although permitting, financing and technical studies remain significant hurdles.

“The hardware boom needs new mines, not just deeper holes under old ones,” Teslyuk said. “We’ve built a way to find them and prove them fast.”

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