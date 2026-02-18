|
18.02.2026 18:44:37
Anglo Asian expects copper output to triple in 2026
Anglo Asian Mining (LON: AAZ) said on Wednesday it expects to approximately triple its copper output in 2026, its first full year as a multi-asset producer.The company historically produced gold and silver across its Azerbaijan-focused operations. In 2025, it officially became a copper producer after bringing the Gilar and Demirli mines online. Since their respective starts in May and July, they produced a total of 7,915 tonnes of copper.This year, the London-listed miner anticipates copper production of at least 20,000 and up to 25,000 tonnes with increased contributions from the two mines. The all-in sustaining cost (AISC) is estimated at $6,800-$7,800/tonne.On the precious metals side, Anglo Asian expects its gold output to reach 28,000-33,000 oz. and silver output to fall between 170,000-210,000 oz., at an AISC of $1,500-$1,800 per oz.“During 2026, copper will become our primary product, and we are confident that we can triple our copper output year-on-year,” Reza Vaziri, CEO of Anglo Asian. “Anglo Asian has benefitted from our consistent operational delivery and strong prevailing precious and base metals prices.”The company had recently been the subject of a takeover by ACG Metals (LON: ACG), which is looking to consolidate the copper industry and already bought the Gediktepe mine in Türkiye. However, ACG walked away from a deal, citing valuation.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|12 602,90
|42,55
|0,34
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.