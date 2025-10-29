|
29.10.2025 16:12:23
Anglo expects Chilean copper recovery in 2027
ANGLO American anticipates its flagship Chilean copper mine will return to normal production levels in 2027 after confronting a period of lower-quality ore that will restrict output next year, said Bloomberg News on Wednesday.Annual production at Collahuasi, in which Anglo and Glencore each hold 44% stakes, should recover to approximately 600,000 tons as operations access richer sections of the open pit and a new desalination plant reaches full capacity next year, COO Ruben Fernandes told the newswire.“Water will no longer be a problem,” Fernandes said. “By the end of the second half, we’ll reach areas with higher-grade material, allowing Collahuasi to return to regular production.”Operating at full capacity, Collahuasi ranks among the world’s largest copper mines and represents a crucial asset in Anglo’s portfolio, said Bloomberg News.In its latest quarterly update, Anglo cautioned that Collahuasi’s output would likely fall short of expectations next year, exacerbating tightness in the copper market. The metal achieved a record high on Wednesday partly owing to mounting supply concerns.The mine also features prominently in Anglo’s proposed merger with Teck Resources. Collahuasi’s high-grade ore would feed Teck’s neighbouring Quebrada Blanca mine, potentially adding 175,000 tons annually and enhancing profitability by an estimated $1.4bn yearly.Discussions with Collahuasi partners, including a Mitsui-led consortium holding the remaining 12%, will commence only after securing regulatory and antitrust approvals for the Anglo-Teck combination, Fernandes said.Fernandes remains optimistic about copper’s long-term prospects, citing surging demand from energy transition and artificial intelligence data centres.The post Anglo expects Chilean copper recovery in 2027 appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|10 901,50
|-47,50
|-0,43
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.