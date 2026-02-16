Ölpreis (Brent)

68,21
USD
-0,44
-0,54 %
16.02.2026 19:06:00

Better Oil Stock: ConocoPhillips vs. Diamondback Energy

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) are two of the largest independent exploration & production (E&P) companies (i.e., oil companies without integrated refining assets). Their large-scale operations and high-quality resource positions enable them to generate lots of cash. That gives them the funds to reinvest in expanding their operations and return money to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Here's a look at which is the better oil stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 68,21 -0,37 -0,54
Ölpreis (WTI) 63,01 0,12 0,19

