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23.03.2026 11:45:00
Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Will Make You Richer?
The debate between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and gold has intensified in recent months and years. The dominant cryptocurrency, despite posting a jaw-dropping 17,210% trailing-10-year return (as of March 19), has lagged the precious metal on a shorter time frame. The price of an ounce of gold has skyrocketed 111% in the past 24 months.Which of these unique assets will make you richer in the long run?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 384,86
|-33,68
|-0,76