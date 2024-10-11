11.10.2024 21:35:52

Crude Oil Gives Back Ground But Posts Second Straight Weekly Gain

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices saw a modest pullback during trading on Friday, giving back ground after surging in the previous session.

After spiking $2.61 or 3.6 percent to $75.85 a barrel on Thursday, crude for November delivery dipped $0.29 or 0.4 percent to $75.56 a barrel. Despite the pullback on the day, the price of crude oil jumped by 1.6 percent for the week.

The price of crude oil moved higher for the second straight week as traders continued to digest Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel earlier this month.

Traders continue to await Israel's response to attack amid worries Iran's oil industry will be targeted, leading to supply disruptions.

Israel's security cabinet reportedly met Thursday to discuss the response to Iran's attack, while President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, traders looked ahead to a weekend press briefing from China's finance minister, where details on the country's fiscal policy adjustments geared towards fostering economic revival will be revealed.

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen