02.01.2024 21:25:33

Crude Oil Pulls Back Sharply After Initial Surge

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher in early trading, the price of crude oil showed a substantial downturn over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

Crude for February delivery surged nearly $2 to a high of $73.64 a barrel early in the session but pulled back sharply to close down $1.27 or 1.8 percent at $70.38 a barrel.

The price of oil initially spiked amid concerns about escalating Middle East tensions after U.S. helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea.

Iran subsequently announced that it has dispatched a destroyer to the Red Sea, although state media said the Alborz destroyer is operating as part of the flotillas that take part in regular missions in international waters.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as analysts suggested traders are not convinced the developments will lead to major supply disruptions.

"The market is basically saying 'we will wait and see until something happens,'" Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets told CNBC.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Donnerstag letztlich Gewinne für sich verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es in verschiedene Richtungen. Derweil tendierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen