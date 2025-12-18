18.12.2025 20:50:11

Crude Oil See Further Upside Amid Lingering Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - Following the notable rebound seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil has seen some further upside during trading on Thursday.

Crude for January delivery was last seen trading at $56.07 a barrel, up $0.13 or 0.2 percent after jumping $0.67 or 1.2 percent during Wednesday's session.

The continued increase by the price of crude oil comes amid lingering geopolitical concerns stemming from Venezuela and Russia.

After President Donald ordered "a total and complete" blockade against oil tankers travelling to or from Venezuela, the South American country has ordered its Navy to escort ships carrying petroleum products from port, escalating the risk of a confrontation with the United States.

The U.S. military reportedly killed four people in its latest attack on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean without providing any evidence that the destroyed vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

As Washington increases its military presence in the region, including troops and warships, China has voiced opposition to what it described as "unilateral bullying."

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the annual meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry that he would not compromise on his demands for Ukraine to cede territory.

European leaders will debate at a key summit this week whether to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian negotiators will hold talks in Miami this weekend over a peace deal aimed at ending the Ukraine crisis.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notierte teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

