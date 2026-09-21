Silberpreis

66,25
USD
-0,08
-0,12 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
21.09.2026 09:48:27

First Majestic's 2026 Outlook: Silver Production Targets Continued Scale Post-Acquisition

When a miner decides to dig deeper, it's usually because the geology gives them no other choice or because the economics demand a shift in scale. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) recently found itself in the latter camp, choosing an aggressive expansion path through the $1.05 billion acquisition of the Gatos Silver Mine.

This move shifted the company from a period of operational suspension and net losses between 2022 and 2024 to a phase of record production and profitability. Based in Vancouver and operating a portfolio of silver and gold mines primarily in Mexico, the company now commands a market cap of $8.5 billion.

With the stock currently trading at $19.84 as of Sept. 18, 2026, it has nearly doubled over the past year, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its sharpened focus on core assets.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Silberpreis 66,25 -0,08 -0,12

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen