Goldpreis

3 874,44
USD
-2,41
-0,06 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
15.11.2026 17:14:59

Gold.com: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) reported a return to profitability with net income of $1.6 million as gross profit margins expanded despite quiet precious metals markets. It's building a vertically integrated business that connects minting, wholesale trading, secured lending, and direct-to-consumer (individual retail) sales to protect earnings as precious metals trading cools. That structural reach gives the company multiple ways to profit across changing market conditions. Three key insights from management explain how the strategy is unfolding.

Gold.com is combining its SilverTowne Mint and Sunshine Mint operations into a stand-alone business segment to control product supply and pricing stability. Owning manufacturing capacity allows the business to capture higher margins and maintain inventory when demand spikes.

Quiet commodity markets depress target company valuations, giving Gold.com leverage to acquire assets on favorable terms. Management is actively targeting deals that expand its platform while sellers face weaker bargaining power.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 3 874,44 -2,41 -0,06

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:16 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen