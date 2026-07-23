|
23.07.2026 17:03:25
Gold miners set for strong Q2 despite cost pressures
GOLD producers are on track to post substantially higher second-quarter earnings on the back of firmer bullion prices, though rising energy costs tied to the Iran war likely capped some of those gains, according to a report this week by Reuters.Newmont and Barrick Mining, the world’s largest listed gold producers, are together forecast to report profit of nearly $3.5bn, up from $2.4bn a year earlier, LSEG data cited by Reuters showed.Average gold prices climbed about 37% year-on-year to $4,506.41 an ounce over the quarter, even after retreating more than 14% from January’s record of $5,594.82. Despite higher energy costs, Reuters reported that major miners including Newmont and Barrick are still expected to generate strong free cash flow and hold solid balance sheets.That cash strength should keep buybacks in focus, with Scotiabank forecasting sizeable repurchases from Newmont, Barrick, Agnico Eagle Mines and Kinross Gold.RBC’s Josh Wolfson said producers remain well-placed, with many holding net cash and guiding to stronger performance in the second half, though he flagged that tougher comparisons could make quarterly results uneven.Attention will also fall on Newmont’s execution as CEO Natascha Viljoen continues reshaping leadership, having named Brian Tabolt CFO in June. BMO Capital Markets said the shake-up should reduce uncertainty and support project delivery.Newmont reported its numbers on Thursday, Agnico and Kinross on 29 July, and Barrick on 10 August, Reuters said.The post Gold miners set for strong Q2 despite cost pressures appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 055,93
|7,14
|0,18
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus der Handelswoche -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.