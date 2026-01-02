02.01.2026 19:54:16

Gold Moves Modestly Lower After Initial Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher at the start of trading, the price of gold gave back ground over the course of the session on Friday.

Gold for January delivery fell $11.20 or 0.3 percent to $4,314.40 an ounce after reaching a high of $4,350.60 an ounce.

The price of gold extended the pullback seen in the previous session and moved sharply lower for the week, plunging by $220.40 or 4.9 percent.

The steep drop for the week marked the biggest one-week percentage decline since the week ended June 18, 2021.

Geopolitical concerns contributed to the initial jump by gold prices, although buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading.

Traders subsequently resumed the profit taking seen earlier in the week after the price of gold reached record highs last Friday.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:52 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
05:24 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:41 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
03:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Dezember 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.01.26 KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechselten ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen