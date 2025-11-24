|
Harmony bets big on copper with $1.6B Eva build
South Africa’s Harmony Gold (JSE: HAR)(NYSE: HMY) has approved construction of its $1.6 billion Eva copper project in Australia, setting a three-year build that begins in the third quarter of 2026, with first production expected in the second half of 2028.Harmony aims to lift its copper output to about 100,000 tonnes a year once Eva is online, a target that includes volumes from its recent $1 billion-acquisition of MAC Copper, owner of the 41,000-tonne-a-year CSA mine in New South Wales.Chief executive Beyers Nel said Eva and the MAC Copper acquisition give Harmony a broader base of metals exposure that strengthens cash flow across commodity cycles.Harmony bought Eva in 2022 from Copper Mountain Mining for about $230 million and spent the past two years refining the development plan. The company now expects the mine to produce 65,000 tonnes of copper annually during its first five years, before averaging 60,000 tonnes a year over its 15-year life. It would also yield 19,000 ounces of gold a year at an all-in sustaining cost of $2.50 per pound of copper.Nel said Harmony sees long-term strength in both copper and gold, adding that Eva should generate solid free cash flow and reduce overall risk.The company plans to fund construction through internal cash flow and debt, while maintaining its dividend policy. Harmony said the combination of Eva and MAC Copper positions it to reach 100,000 tonnes of copper output annually within five years.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
