Harmony Gold Mining (JSE: HAR)(NYSE: HMY), South Africa’s largest gold producer by volume, is banking on its expansion into Australasia to protect long-term profitability as output declines and costs rise at its ageing domestic mines.

The company’s CSA mine and Eva Copper development in Australia could produce a combined 100,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2029, chief executive officer Beyers Nel told MINING.COM in an interview. The Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea, which Harmony jointly owns with Newmont (NYSE: NEM), could further bolster production once the partners secure permits.

“If you think about South Africa, we are a bit out of runway on new gold mining assets,” Nel said. “There are maybe one or two assets left in South Africa that are good quality, but they are not necessarily for sale.”

Harmony remains among the few gold producers generating profits from South Africa’s deep and costly underground mines. Larger rivals AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)(JSE: ANG) and Gold Fields (NYSE, JSE:GFI) have long pursued growth elsewhere in Africa, Australia and the Americas as South Africa’s once-fabled gold deposits become increasingly depleted of commercially viable ore.

Harmony expects to produce 1.3 million to 1.4 million oz. of gold in fiscal 2027 after output fell 3.4% to 1.43 million oz. in the year through June 2026. Mining at greater depths and rising operating costs threaten to erode earnings from its traditional revenue base.

Underground advantage

While Harmony isn’t actively pursuing acquisitions, it could target Australian mines transitioning to underground operations, where its deep-level mining expertise could give it a competitive advantage.

That strategy underpinned its $1 billion acquisition of CSA, currently its only producing copper mine.

“We would look for value from that perspective, something that someone might not want to do,” Nel said.

Harmony still sees opportunities to extract additional value from its South African operations. The company has been mining higher-than-expected grades at Mponeng, the world’s deepest gold mine, although Nel acknowledged the richer ore won’t last indefinitely.

The miner is studying opportunities to recover more gold from surface tailings and extend the life of its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea. Together, those initiatives could add 250,000 oz. annually and help sustain group production above 1.5 million ounces.

Advances in robotics and mining technology could also eventually allow Harmony to safely extend Mponeng beyond the depths envisaged in its current mine plan, Nel said.

Copper upside

Harmony expects CSA to produce 28,000 to 30,000 tonnes of copper in fiscal 2027 before ramping up to 40,000 tonnes annually within three years. It plans to spend $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion developing Eva Copper, targeting annual production of about 60,000 tonnes by around 2029.

The Australasian assets could account for 30% of group production by 2036, up from about 16% currently, Nel said. Investors, however, remain cautious about the company’s ability to deliver on its targets.

“I don’t think we get any value for the copper assets in the share price,” Nel said.

Wafi-Golpu could offer the most significant upside amid projected global copper supply shortfalls. Initial estimates envisaged annual production of about 180,000 tonnes of copper and 200,000 oz. of gold.

Wafi-Golpu is located in the Morobe Province of Papua New Guinea (PNG). (Image courtesy of Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture)

Under a potential ownership structure in which Harmony and Newmont would each hold a 35% stake, the project could contribute about 60,000 tonnes of annual attributable copper production to Harmony.

“That’s a tier one generational copper gold asset,” Nel said.

Development of Wafi-Golpu hinges on securing permits, a process that has taken longer than anticipated. Harmony and Newmont remain closely aligned on obtaining the necessary approvals, Nel said.

A 2018 feasibility study estimated development costs at about $3.8 billion. Despite the protracted permitting process, Nel said securing long-term investment certainty takes precedence over accelerating development.

“A big copper-gold project with a 40-year stability agreement is worth the wait, it’s worth taking a bit longer to get it right,” Nel said.

Felix Njini is a UK-based financial and commodities journalist specializing in global metals, mining, energy transition, and African markets. His career spans over a decade across major international news agencies and price reporting agencies.

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