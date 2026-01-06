|
06.01.2026 09:02:19
Jihadists attack Mali gold mine and seize workers
SUSPECTED jihadists launched an assault on Mali’s Morila gold mine over the weekend, destroying equipment and temporarily seizing seven employees before their release, said Reutres citing mining ministry officials.The incident underscores escalating security challenges facing Mali, Africa’s third-largest gold producer, as al-Qaeda-linked militants increasingly target the country’s economic infrastructure and foreign investments, Reuters said.Armed insurgents stormed the facility on Saturday, setting fire to mining equipment and capturing seven workers. All hostages were freed the following evening unharmed, ministry sources confirmed. Military forces have since secured the site and are conducting operations throughout the surrounding area.The Morila mine operates under a partnership between US-based Flagship Gold and Mali’s state mining enterprise. The New York company, established in June 2024, finalised the collaboration agreement in October to resume operations at the site, which holds estimated gold reserves of 2.5 million ounces.Located in Mali’s southern Sikasso region, Morila was previously run by industry majors Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti. Australia’s Firefinch later took control before the state assumed ownership following the company’s withdrawal amid falling production and mounting operational expenses.The attack comes as Western nations, including Britain, France and the United States, have intensified advisories urging their nationals to depart the landlocked West African nation amid deteriorating security conditions.Flagship Gold has not responded to requests for comment on the incident, said Reuters.The post Jihadists attack Mali gold mine and seize workers appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
