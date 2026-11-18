US cleantech and industrial manufacturing startup Molten Industries announced Wednesday the commissioning and commencement of operations at its demonstration plant in Oakland, California.

The company said this marks the world’s first plant to produce battery-grade graphite from natural gas, creating a new domestic source for a critical battery material and demonstrating Molten’s methane pyrolysis technology end-to-end at commercial scale.

Graphite is the primary material that holds charge in a lithium-ion battery, and is essential to electric vehicles, data centers, grid storage, robotics, drones, and other battery applications.

Graphite is also used in nuclear reactors, semiconductor processing, jet engines, gas turbines, steelmaking, and thermal energy storage. While domestic sources of graphite for steelmaking and nuclear exist, the United States remains mostly dependent on foreign sources for battery-grade graphite, and 96% of global battery graphite processing is controlled by China.

Molten said its technology converts natural gas into two valuable products — battery-grade graphite and hydrogen — by splitting methane into its elemental components, carbon and hydrogen, without oxygen, combustion or CO₂.

Compared with conventional synthetic graphite, Molten said its process uses 4× cheaper feedstock and 3× less electricity, needs no graphitization furnace, and produces zero process emissions. The process also produces clean hydrogen as a by-product, it said,an ingredient used in global production of ammonia fertilizer, refined petroleum products, methanol, semiconductors, and steel.

The company said its process demonstration unlocks a 100%-U.S.-made pathway for the critical material based on a widely available domestic resource: natural gas.

Its Oakland plant has a capacity of 300 metric tons of graphite anode production per year, with reported natural gas-to-graphite yields above 95%, using a single full-scale modular reactor that serves as the building block for future plants.

“Splitting natural gas into carbon and hydrogen was first patented in 1889, but nobody could figure out how to create high-quality graphite,” Molten Industries CEO Kevin Bush said in a news release.

“We’ve created an entirely new technology to become the first to produce battery-grade graphite and hydrogen from natural gas,” Bush said. “The Oakland plant proves that we can make these products from an abundant domestic resource in a single modular reactor — a critical step toward scaling the technology.”

“Going end to end from pipeline natural gas to battery material in a single facility at scale is modern alchemy,” said Caleb Boyd, CTO and co-founder of Molten Industries. “We’ve gone from a concept in the lab to an operating plant that is producing graphite and hydrogen every day and serves as the building block for larger production facilities.”

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