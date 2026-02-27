|
27.02.2026 07:34:01
Northam Platinum to pay record R2.8bn interim dividend
NORTHAM Platinum declared a record R2.8bn interim dividend following a strong recovery in headline earnings for the six months to end-December.The year-on-year improvement was driven by vastly improved metal prices from last year partly related to “speculative froth”, according to Paul Dunne, Northam CEO.Northam will pay shareholders R7 per share after posting headline earnings of R15,24/share for the six month period compared to 61 South African cents per share in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.Dunne, who expressed a note of caution in August last year when the recovery in platinum group metal prices was underway, said today that: “Despite some recent speculative froth, due to geopolitical turmoil, our view remains that the underlying market factors driving pricing are fundamental”.“While this should support the much-needed development of new operations, the extended timelines for mining development mean that primary supply of PGMs will continue to fall, and thus current prices are likely to remain firm in the medium-term,” he added.The post Northam Platinum to pay record R2.8bn interim dividend appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|2 364,00
|126,50
|5,65
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.