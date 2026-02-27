Platinpreis

2 364,00
USD
126,50
5,65 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
27.02.2026 07:34:01

Northam Platinum to pay record R2.8bn interim dividend

NORTHAM Platinum declared a record R2.8bn interim dividend following a strong recovery in headline earnings for the six months to end-December.The year-on-year improvement was driven by vastly improved metal prices from last year partly related to “speculative froth”, according to Paul Dunne, Northam CEO.Northam will pay shareholders R7 per share after posting headline earnings of R15,24/share for the six month period compared to 61 South African cents per share in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.Dunne, who expressed a note of caution in August last year when the recovery in platinum group metal prices was underway, said today that: “Despite some recent speculative froth, due to geopolitical turmoil, our view remains that the underlying market factors driving pricing are fundamental”.“While this should support the much-needed development of new operations, the extended timelines for mining development mean that primary supply of PGMs will continue to fall, and thus current prices are likely to remain firm in the medium-term,” he added.The post Northam Platinum to pay record R2.8bn interim dividend appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Platinpreis 2 364,00 126,50 5,65

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:40 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12:40 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen