First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; US-OTC: FFMGF) has received Ontario’s environmental-assessment approval for the Springpole gold project in northwestern Ontario as it looks to finance a proposed $1.1 billion (C$1.6 billion) open-pit operation. The stock soared.

Ontario Environment Minister Todd McCarthy approved the assessment for the project 110 km northeast of Red Lake, First Mining announced Monday. Ottawa had approved the project on June 30. The company is targeting completion of a feasibility study and project financing in 2027, ahead of a construction decision in 2028. Further project permits and authorizations are still required.

“While provincial approval was anticipated, its receipt is a major de-risking milestone and materially improves visibility toward feasibility, financing and construction and is consistent with our development assumptions,” National Bank Financial mining analyst Alex Terentiew said.

When considering formalized agreements in place with local First Nations communities, “Springpole has now secured the principal environmental and social approvals required to advance toward a development decision,” Terentiew added. “Secondary permits, financing and board approval remain outstanding, but the key permitting risk underpinning our thesis has now been removed.”



First Mining shares jumped 9.4% to 58¢ Monday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$864 million ($600 million). They’ve traded between 30.5¢ and 98¢ over the past year.

Execution focus

Investor focus will now shift to execution instead of environmental assessment, Terentiew said.

Part of the deposit lies beneath Springpole Lake. First Mining plans to build two dykes and drain part of the lake to reach the ore. Under federal conditions, it must establish at least one Indigenous environmental committee before construction. The committees will help monitor water quality and measures to protect caribou.

“This land will always be home to our people long after the Springpole Project has ended,” Lac Seul First Nation Chief Clifford Bull said in August, when his nation and Cat Lake First Nation signed a benefits agreement with the company.

First Mining held C$81 million ($56.3 million) in cash and marketable securities at Sept. 30 after raising gross proceeds of C$57.5 million in a September share sale. The company plans an 18-km all-weather access road, a construction camp and a power connection. It already has permits for a winter road to resupply its existing camp.

Springpole could produce 330,000 payable oz. gold a year in its first five years and average 281,000 oz. over a 9.4-year mine life, First Mining estimated in its 2025 prefeasibility study. At a gold price of $3,100 per oz., the project had an after-tax net present value of $2.1 billion at a 5% discount rate and a 41% internal rate of return. Initial capital costs were estimated at $1.1 billion.

Cat Lake and Lac Seul conducted their own impact assessment before reaching an August agreement to share in the project’s financial benefits. First Mining also signed a separate agreement with Slate Falls Nation that month.

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