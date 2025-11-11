|
Operations begin at Simandou
Operations have begun at the Simandou, Africa’s largest greenfield integrated mine and infrastructure project. The Simandou mountains are home to the world’s largest known untapped deposit of high-grade iron ore.The President of the Republic of Guinea joined project partners WCS, Baowu, Chinalco and Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) in a ceremony Thursday at the port in Forécariah prefecture to mark the start of operations. One of the most storied projects of recent decades, Simandou, tucked away in Guinea’s mountainous south, lay in a state of suspended animation for years. The project is now delivering more than 600 kilometres of new multi-use trans-Guinean rail together with barge and Transhipment Vessel port facilities. Following commissioning and ramp up, this infrastructure will support the export of a combined total of up to 120 million tonnes per year of mined iron ore by SimFer and WCS from their respective Simandou mining concessions in the southeast of the country, Rio Tinto said Thursday in a news release.Testing and commissioning of the mine, rail and barge port system infrastructure is underway, with both WCS and SimFer having commenced the transport of iron ore from mine gate to the port via the trans-Guinean rail line. The project is being co-developed by the Government of the Republic of Guinea, SimFer and WCS. Once commissioned, all co-developed infrastructure and rolling stock will be transferred to and operated by the Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG), in which Simfer and WCS each hold a 42.5% equity stake, with the Government of Guinea holding the remaining 15%. “Simandou is more than a mining project: it is the driving force behind a national transformation,” Djiba Diakité, Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Simandou 2040 Strategic Committee said in the release. “This collective success reflects the vision of the Head of State and the determination of an entire nation to build a future of shared prosperity,” Diakité said. “This inauguration marks a foundational milestone for Guinea, which now stands as a key player in sustainable development and economic sovereignty in West Africa.” “This outstanding achievement has been made possible through the dedicated hard work of thousands of our colleagues, and the complementary strengths and expertise of Rio Tinto, our SimFer partners, the Government of Guinea and Winning Consortium Simandou,” Rio Tinto CEO Simon Trott said.“Today we are unlocking an exceptional new source of high-grade iron ore that is in demand from customers for low-carbon steel making, enhancing our world-class portfolio of iron ore mines in the Pilbara and Canada.” WCS is a consortium between Winning International Group and Weiqiao Aluminium (part of the China Hongqiao Group) and United Mining Suppliers (collectively 51%) and Baowu Resources (49%). The Simfer joint venture comprises Simfer S.A., the holder of Simandou South Blocks 3 & 4, which is owned by the Government of Guinea (15%) and Simfer Jersey Limited (85%). In turn, Simfer Jersey Limited is a joint venture between the Rio Tinto Group (53%) and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (47%) – a Chinalco-led joint venture of leading Chinese SOEs (Chinalco (75%), Baowu (20%), China Rail Construction Corporation (2.5%) and China Harbour Engineering Company (2.5%). The project located in the southeast of the country is divided into four blocks, with blocks 1 and 2 controlled by Winning Consortium Simandou, backed by Chinese companies, including China Baowu Steel Group. Rio Tinto Plc and Aluminum Corp. of China, known as Chinalco, own blocks 3 and 4. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
