|
16.12.2025 17:57:22
Seabridge to spin out Northwest Territories gold project
Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) intends to spin out its wholly owned subsidiary that owns the Courageous Lake project in Canada’s Northwest Territories, one of its two advanced projects, and take it public.The move, says Seabridge’s chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk, would unlock what the company views as a “valuable” asset that has been “overshadowed for too long” by the bigger KSM project in British Columbia.According to the company, Courageous Lake is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. Its contained gold inventory in the measured and indicated category is estimated at 11 million oz. (145.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.36 grams per tonne), plus another 3.3 million oz. in the inferred category (40.6 million tonnes at 2.52 g/t). The reported resources include 2.8 million oz. of proven and probable reserves, contained within 33.9 million tonnes at 2.6 g/t — one of the highest grades for open pit gold projects in the country.The spin-out, to be named Valor Gold, will focus on advancing the project through exploration, engineering and permitting, Seabridge said. Shares of the subsidiary will be distributed to Seabridge shareholders and listed on at least one major stock exchange, it added.12-plus-year gold mineIn February 2024, Seabridge released an updated preliminary feasibility study for Courageous Lake that outlined a potential open-pit gold mine with average annual production of 201,000 oz. over an approximate 12.6-year mine life.Using a low gold price of $1,850/oz. as the base case, the project’s after-tax net present value (at 5% discount rate) came in at $523 million, with an internal rate of return of 20.6% and payback of 2.8 years. At a higher price of $2,500/oz., the NPV increases to $1.1 billion, the IRR rises to 38.2%, while the payback period drops to 1.6 years.Alongside the PFS, the company also published a new preliminary economic assessment that evaluated a conceptual expansion of the Courageous Lake open pit beyond the PFS mine plan, which used less than 30% of the estimated M&I gold resource.“The PEA includes inferred resources requiring more drilling as well as additional engineering work to qualify as a PFS. However, we are confident that the PEA reflects the potential for a greatly extended mine life,” it said at the time.Further upsideIn its press release Tuesday, Seabridge highlighted the upside potential for Courageous Lake with the inclusion of satellite pits nearby such as the Walsh Lake deposit, which has an inferred resource of 4.13 million tonnes at 4.18 g/t containing 555,000 oz. of gold. Of the approximate 500 km2 land package, less than 15% has been explored to date, the company noted.“We have always believed, as we have shown in our recent studies, that Courageous Lake is a valuable project with enormous additional district potential in a Tier 1 jurisdiction,” Fronk stated in a press release Tuesday.“We also believe that Courageous Lake is being attributed little to no value in the price of Seabridge shares today,” he added.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 302,43
|-2,81
|-0,07
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWichtige US-Daten im Fokus: ATX-Anleger letztlich zurückhaltend -- DAX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche wenig bewegt. Am deutschen Markt prägten Verluste das Bild. Die Wall Street schloss mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost dominierten die Bären das Börsengeschehen.