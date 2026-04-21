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21.04.2026 17:30:00
Silver Is Picking Up Steam. Is It Heading Back to $100?
There's been growing excitement in the stock market lately. The S&P 500 has been back to hitting record highs, and speculation appears to be high as well, with retail investors loading up on all types of stocks, even risky ones. There has also been a rise in the price of silver.A month ago, the precious metal was trading at around $67. Recently, however, it climbed back to over $80 -- a gain of around 20%. On Tuesday, it had dipped from those lows but was still around $79. Could this recent wave of bullishness in the stock market as a whole lead to silver taking off once again, and could it be heading to $100?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|74,86
|-0,59
|-0,78