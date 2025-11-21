Kupferpreis

22.11.2025 00:18:32

Surge Copper advances PFS work Berg project in British Columbia

Surge Copper (TSXV: SURG) says it is advancing work towards a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on its Berg project in west-central British Columbia, with completion expected during the first half of next year.Trade-off studies have been underway since August and are now complete, with key design decisions finalized on throughput and power connection, the Vancouver-based miner said in a press release. The PFS work is now advancing into full design and cost estimation work, which it expects to complete in the middle of H1 2026.In 2023, Surge delivered a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) that outlined a large-scale, long-life project with a straightforward design and significant outputs of copper, molybdenum, and precious metals.According to the PEA, the Berg project would have a 30-year mine life with average annual production of 191 million lb. in copper equivalent, including 220 million lb. over its first 10 years of full production. The production profile was based on a measured and indicated resource totalling more than 1 billion tonnes, containing 5.1 billion lb. of copper, 633 million lb. of molybdenum, 150 million oz. of silver and 744,000 oz. of gold.The PFS will build on that work by refining the engineering, optimizing the design and updating the economic and technical parameters of the project, the company noted. Specifically, the study will integrate recent drilling, metallurgical, geotechnical and environmental datasets into an updated mineral resource estimate and improved mine plan.“Over the past several years, our team has completed a substantial body of technical work that has materially strengthened the foundation of the Berg project,” Leif Nilsson, CEO of Surge Copper, stated in the press release. “The PFS will mark a major step forward for Berg, including our first opportunity to establish initial mineral reserves for a project of this scale.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Montagshandel Zuschläge. Der US-Leitindex zieht an. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
