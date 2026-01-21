|
The Mining Stock That's Sitting on a Gold Mine
Investors who entered the commodities complex through precious metals over the past several years have been handsomely rewarded, thanks in large part to gold and silver. For the three years ended Jan. 16, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, the largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), returned 135.7%, leaving the S&P 500 in the dust.Gold's bull market is also supporting upside for miners, including Barrick Mining (NYSE: B), which is the world's second-largest miner of the yellow metal as measured by output. That status, coupled with expectations that the company will extract 4.5 million ounces annually of the precious metal through 2029, confirms the stock is tethered to gold's price action. This gold miner could shine if the metal's price continues soaring. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
