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15.09.2026 17:48:03
This Top Bank Projects Silver Will Get Back to $90 Within 12 Months
The price of silver hit an all-time high of more than $121 per ounce in January, and it hasn't gotten anywhere near those levels since. On Tuesday, it was trading at around $63 -- roughly half of where it was at its peak.
There may, however, be multiple catalysts that send the precious metal higher in the weeks and months ahead. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) tracks the price of silver and can be an excellent option for investors to diversify their portfolios. While, like silver, it has come down in value this year, it's still up around 47% in the past 12 months.
If silver ends up rising higher, as one top bank thinks it might, this exchange-traded fund could prove to be a good buy right now.
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|63,46
|0,22
|0,35