17.12.2025 18:44:00
Tiernan Gold set to debut on TSX Venture Exchange
Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) said Wednesday that Tiernan Gold Corp. has completed its qualifying transaction and expects trading to begin on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about Dec. 19 under the ticker TNGD.Tiernan, formerly Railtown Capital Corp., will list as a Tier 1 mining issuer following final TSX Venture Exchange approval and will focus on advancing the Volcan gold project in Chile’s Maricunga gold belt. The large-scale open-pit, heap leach project is wholly owned and hosts an estimated 9.8 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources, based on 463.3 million tonnes grading 0.66 g/t gold.Chief executive and director Fausto Di Trapani said in a separate statement the start of trading marks a major milestone, positioning the company to pursue disciplined de-risking and long-term value creation through defined technical milestones. He said Tiernan is entering the public markets with a strong balance sheet and a high-quality asset in a prolific gold belt.Andina Minerals originally advanced Volcan, drilling more than 150,000 metres between 2007 and 2011 and completing a 2011 pre-feasibility study that outlined potential production of 4.3 million ounces over a 15-year mine life. Hochschild acquired Andina in 2012 and later re-logged drill core and updated the geological model at Dorado West, the project’s main deposit.Since 2022, Hochschild has continued to advance Volcan and commissioned Ausenco Chile to prepare a preliminary economic assessment, updated in July 2025, which forecasts average annual production of 332,000 ounces of gold over the first 10 years and total production of 3.8 million ounces over the projected mine life.Hochschild now holds 33.3 million Tiernan shares, representing 69.8% of the outstanding shares on a non-fully diluted basis and about 61.9% on a fully diluted basis.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
