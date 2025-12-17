17.12.2025 16:50:56

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall Slightly More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories in the U.S. decreased by slightly more than expected in the week ended December 12th.

The report said crude oil inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels last week after declining by 1.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to dip by 1.0 million barrels.

At 424.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories jumped by 4.8 million barrels last week and are just slightly below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.7 million barrels last week but remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

