18.03.2026 15:35:08

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Jump Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the week ended March 13th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories shot up by 6.2 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.4 million barrels.

At 449.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories slumped by 5.4 million barrels last week but are still 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also fell by 2.5 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich stabil -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Der ATX wird am Donnerstag stabil erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex tiefer starten dürfte. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen