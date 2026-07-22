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22.07.2026 12:16:26
US to ease aluminium tariffs for smelter investment
THE US is planning to lower aluminium tariffs for companies that invest in domestic smelting capacity as part of a broader push to wean the country’s defence manufacturers off foreign supplies, said the Financial Times.Firms that commit to building, expanding or upgrading American smelters would receive relief equal to half the existing 50% levy on raw aluminium feedstock, the White House said, calling the metal a critical input for armoured vehicles, warships, spacecraft and missiles.The move comes as the Pentagon pushes defence contractors to ramp up output. A report last month from the think-tank Safe found the number of US smelters producing feedstock for high-performance alloys has dropped from 22 to four over two decades, leaving the country able to meet only a quarter of projected 2029 demand.Companies must apply to the commerce department and pledge to begin construction by early 2029 to qualify.The change follows a separate tightening this week of rules governing defence-industry waivers that let firms source sensitive materials, including rare-earth magnets, from countries such as China and Russia. The Aerospace Industries Association welcomed efforts to cut reliance on adversarial nations but warned the tighter waiver conditions could undercut that goal, noting domestic supply for several minerals simply does not exist yet.Century Aluminium CEO Jesse Gary told the newspaper the tariff relief would support planned investment in a new Oklahoma smelter with Emirates Global Aluminium.The post US to ease aluminium tariffs for smelter investment appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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