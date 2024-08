Video: Uranium Royalty taps market rebound

Rising demand for nuclear energy has brought back uranium from a decade-long slump, creating ideal conditions for early-stage projects to increase their value, Uranium Royalty (TSXV: URC; NASDAQ : UROY) CEO Scott Melbye said in an interview.“We’ve quickly moved to a market where new mine production is urgently needed,” Melbye said last month during the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.Uranium Royalty has grown its portfolio to include 21 assets, with stakes in key uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin including Cameco’s (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) MacArthur River, as well as Paladin Energy’s (ASX: PDN; US-OTC: PALAF) Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia.The company has also stockpiled 2.6 million lb. of uranium at an average cost of $56 per lb. and holds over $300 million in liquid assets, putting it in a prime spot to benefit from the market’s recovery, according to Melbye.Watch the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com