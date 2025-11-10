|
Why First Majestic Silver Stock Is Jumping Today
Shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) are climbing on Monday, up 3.9% as of 3:24 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.The silver miner is seeing its stock climb -- as it often does -- alongside the price of silver. Silver futures had one of their best days this year as investors anticipate further rate cuts in December. While key official data is missing because of the ongoing government shutdown, private data released last week reveal a weakening economy, with one report showing October job cuts totaling 153,074 -- the most on record for an October period since 2003. In light of the concerning data, the market appears confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates once again in December.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
