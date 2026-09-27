Why Gold Fields is keen on Australia’s Northern Star

WHY would Gold Fields want to buy Northern Star Resources, Australia’s 1.5 million ounce-a-year gold miner, as reported by Bloomberg News on Saturday? Neither company had commented directly on the report at the time of writing but, assuming a deal is in motion, two factors stand out from Gold Fields’s perspective.

The first is value. Northern Star’s shares have fallen this year as the company reshuffled management amid revisions to its production guidance. Gold Fields has derated too, but to a lesser extent. Northern Star, which is based in Western Australia, is valued at about A$31.5bn ($22.1bn), while Gold Fields has a market value of about $35.7bn.

The second is production. Gold Fields has a long-standing production problem. It has worked hard to fix it, but concerns remain, and they lie behind this year’s share derating.

A delay in permitting Gold Fields’s C$1.6bn to C$1.8bn Windfall project in Canada will justifiably raise questions over its medium-term production profile. The group hopes to secure environmental approval this year, possibly by its third-quarter update. As of today, however, the permit has not been granted.

Analysts are pencilling in first production from Windfall towards the end of 2029, which means group output will plateau at between 2.4 million and 2.8 million oz a year over the next three years. Should commissioning slip beyond 2029, Gold Fields could face an ageing-asset crunch as the newly commissioned Salares Norte in Chile trends down and Cerro Corona, in northern Peru, exhausts its surface ore stockpile.

The second production risk for the South African miner is the resounding silence from the Ghanaian government over a commercial proposal to renew the Tarkwa mining lease. The current lease expires in April.

In the worst case, Gold Fields fails to renew the lease and the asset is ripped from its portfolio. That would be a meaningful hit: Tarkwa produced 474,500 oz in 2025, roughly 19.5% of the group’s 2.44 million oz.

A less damaging but still troubling outcome is that Ghana grants a new lease for Tarkwa but applies recently passed legislation. That would lift the royalty on gross revenue to as much as 12.5% from 5% currently, should the gold price exceed $4,500/oz. More punitively, Ghana may insist on raising its equity stake in the mine to as much as 20% from 10% today.

Now that a potential deal is public, attention turns to how Gold Fields would pay. An all-share offer is problematic: it’s debatable whether Northern Star’s shareholders would accept Gold Fields paper given the production risks it carries. A cash offer, on the other hand, runs up against Gold Fields’s own capital commitments. If Windfall is delayed, the project’s total capital cost could exceed C$2bn.

Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields for nearly three years, has previously said M&A ranks third in his order of preference, behind organic project development and bolt-on expansion. A bid for Northern Star is therefore a surprise. His predecessor, Chris Griffith, fell on his sword after failing to buy Yamana Gold, Gold Fields’s last major attempt to fix its production profile through acquisition. The stakes are probably not as high for Fraser as they were for Griffith, then just over a year at Gold Fields, but a bid would nonetheless carry major reputational risk.

Both companies are due to present on Tuesday (September 29) at the Denver Gold Forum which kicked off today. Those slots will be eagerly anticipated.

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