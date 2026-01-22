|
22.01.2026 16:05:00
Why Silver Will Outperform Gold in 2026
Silver's surge crushed gold's gains in 2025, returning 145% compared to gold's 64% rise. In the first weeks of 2026, it's continued this momentum, returning as much as 25% in two weeks while gold rose 6%. Yet there are three reasons to expect silver to continue outpacing gold for the rest of 2026 and perhaps beyond.The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2025, and traders are forecasting a more than 60% likelihood that the central bank will lower rates once more by June.Lower interest rates boost precious metals' prices because they negate one of the main drawbacks of owning gold or silver -- the fact that, unlike dividend stocks or bonds, they are non-yielding assets. In an economic situation where yields are low across the board no matter where you turn, gold and silver always look more attractive than they do in a high-rate environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 982,42
|45,92
|0,93
|Silberpreis
|102,99
|6,77
|7,04
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.