Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
20.03.2024 15:41:43
Atlanta Fed Survey Finds Business Inflation Expectations Inched Up To 2.4% In March
(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta released a report on Wednesday showing a slight increase in firms' year-ahead inflation expectations in the month of March.
The Atlanta Fed's business inflation expectations survey found that year-ahead inflation expectations crept up to 2.4 percent in March after inching up to 2.3 percent in February.
Year-ahead inflation expectations continued to rebound after hitting a nearly three-year low of 2.2 percent in January.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed said firms' long-term inflation expectations remain relatively unchanged at 2.8 percent, on average.
