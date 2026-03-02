|
02.03.2026 23:31:57
Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release January figures for building approvals and Q4 data for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Building approvals are expected to rise 5.7 percent on month after falling 14.9 percent in December. The current account deficit is seen at A$16.5 billion after showing a A$16.6 billion shortfall in the previous three months.
Japan will see January figures for unemployment, February data for monetary base and Q4 numbers for capital spending. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6 percent, while the monetary base is expected to slide 10.2 percent on year after sinking 9.3 percent in January. Capex is seen higher by an annual 3.1 percent, up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday for Makha Bucha Day and will re-open on Wednesday.
