Australia Construction Work Done Sinks 0.1% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$80.011 billion.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, construction work was up 3.0 percent.

Building construction was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 8.1 percent on year at A$44.103 billion and engineering construction slipped 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year to A$80.011 billion.

Residential construction was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year at A$27.098 billion, while non-residential construction rose 0.7 percent on quarter and 8.2 percent on year at A$17.005 billion.