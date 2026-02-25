Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,9054
 AUD
-0,0062
-0,32 %
25.02.2026 01:39:13

Australia Construction Work Done Sinks 0.1% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$80.011 billion.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, construction work was up 3.0 percent.

Building construction was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 8.1 percent on year at A$44.103 billion and engineering construction slipped 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year to A$80.011 billion.

Residential construction was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year at A$27.098 billion, while non-residential construction rose 0.7 percent on quarter and 8.2 percent on year at A$17.005 billion.

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt 25.000-Punke-Hürde -- US-Börsen fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt sind ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte in Grün starten. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
