Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year n the previous three months.

Australia also will see January numbers for retail sales and February results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group. Sales are expected to rise 1.1 percent on month after slipping 2.7 percent in December. The construction index had a score of -11.5 in January and the manufacturing index was at -23.8.

South Korea will provide February data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in January.