Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
03.10.2024 05:08:17
Australia Has A$5.644 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.644 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$5.510 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$5.636 billion surplus in July (originally A$5.009 billion).
Exports were down 0.2 percent on month to A$43.227 billion after adding a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in the previous month (originally 0.7 percent).
Imports also fell 0.2 percent to A$37.582 billion after slipping an upwardly revised 0.6 percent a month earlier (originally -0.8 percent).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.