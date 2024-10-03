Australia Has A$5.644 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.644 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$5.510 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$5.636 billion surplus in July (originally A$5.009 billion).

Exports were down 0.2 percent on month to A$43.227 billion after adding a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in the previous month (originally 0.7 percent).

Imports also fell 0.2 percent to A$37.582 billion after slipping an upwardly revised 0.6 percent a month earlier (originally -0.8 percent).