Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
02.11.2023 01:37:19
Australia Has A$6.786 Billion Trade Surplus In September
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$6.786 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of A$9.50 billion following the A$9.64 billion surplus in August.
Exports were down 1.4 percent on month to A$45.623 billion after adding 4.0 percent in the previous month.
Imports jumped 7.5 percent on month to A$38.836 billion after easing 0.4 percent a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die Asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich mehrheitlich im Plus.