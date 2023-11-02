02.11.2023 01:37:19

Australia Has A$6.786 Billion Trade Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$6.786 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of A$9.50 billion following the A$9.64 billion surplus in August.

Exports were down 1.4 percent on month to A$45.623 billion after adding 4.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports jumped 7.5 percent on month to A$38.836 billion after easing 0.4 percent a month earlier.

