Australia Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday see February results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the index slipped 0.1 percent on month.

New Zealand will see March results for the business confidence index from ANZ Bank and the business activity index from NBNZ; in February, their scores were 34.7 and 29.5, respectively.

China will see February figures for industrial profits; in January, profits were down 2.3 percent year to date.