|
01.10.2026 01:04:36
Australia Manufacturing PMI Sinks Into Contraction - S&P Global
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia fell into contraction territory in September, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.
That's down from 52.0 in August and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Intense competition, rising prices and a deterioration in underlying demand contributed to the first fall in total new sales in three months, according to survey respondents. New orders from abroad similarly contracted after rising in August.
The collective fall in new work inflows led goods producers in Australia to scale back their production at a sharper pace in September, with the rate of contraction reaching its strongest level since December 2024.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.