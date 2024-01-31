Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
Australia Manufacturing Sector Moves To Expansion - Judo Bank
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia climbed up into expansion territory in January, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.
That's up from 47.6 in December, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Manufacturing output fell at a shallower rate in the opening month of the year, supported by a slower decline in new orders, including export orders. Broadly, soft economic conditions and high interest rates continued to dampen demand for goods according to panelists, but to a smaller extent in the latest survey period.
As a result of the reduction in new work intakes, employment levels continued to fall across the Australian manufacturing sector, albeit at a marginal pace.
