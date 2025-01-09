Australia November Trade Surplus A$7.079 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.079 billion November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of A$5.750 billion following the upwardly revised A$5.670 billion surplus in October (originally A$5.593 billion).

Exports were up 4.8 percent on month to A$43.816 billion, up from the downwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.6 percent).

Imports were up 1.7 percent on month at A$36.737 billion following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent contraction a month earlier (originally +0.1 percent).