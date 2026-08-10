Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up it monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.

Australia also will see July results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions were NAB; in June, their scores were -5 and +3, respectively.

Malaysia will provide June data for industrial production; in May, output was up 8.4 percent on year.

Indonesia will see June figures for retail sales; in May, sales slumped 3.9 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed for Mountain Day and will re-open on Wednesday.