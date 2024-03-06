Australia Retail Sales Add 1.1% In January

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$35.723billion.

That was in line with expectations following the 2.7 percent slump in December.

On a yearly basis, sales also rose 1.1 percent.

Individually, sales were up for household goods, clothing, department stores, other sales and cafes and restaurants. Sales were down slightly for food items.

Total online retailing sales were A$3.998 billion in January, up 1.5 percent on month.