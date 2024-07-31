Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
31.07.2024 03:43:35
Australia Retail Sales Gain 0.5% In June
(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$36.204 billion.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in May.
Individually, sales for food (0.2 percent), household goods (1.1 percent), clothing (0.7 percent), other retailing (1.0 percent) and sales from department stores (1.0 percent) all were higher, while cafes and restaurants were flat.
On a yearly basis, sales rose 2.2 percent.
For the second quarter of 2024, retail sales volume slipped 0.3 percent on quarter after falling 0.4 percent in the three years prior. Sales were down 0.6 percent on a yearly basis.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Donnerstag höher tendieren. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.