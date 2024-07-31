Australia Retail Sales Gain 0.5% In June

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$36.204 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in May.

Individually, sales for food (0.2 percent), household goods (1.1 percent), clothing (0.7 percent), other retailing (1.0 percent) and sales from department stores (1.0 percent) all were higher, while cafes and restaurants were flat.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 2.2 percent.

For the second quarter of 2024, retail sales volume slipped 0.3 percent on quarter after falling 0.4 percent in the three years prior. Sales were down 0.6 percent on a yearly basis.