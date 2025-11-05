Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports rose 3.2 percent on month and exports fell 7.8 percent for a trade surplus of A$1.825 billion.

South Korea will see September numbers for current account; in August, the current account surplus was $9.15 billion.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

Taiwan will provide October data for consumer prices; ibn September, inflation was up 0.11 percent on month and 1.25 percent on year.