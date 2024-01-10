Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-0Pacific economic activity. In October, imports fell 2.0 percent on month and exports rose 0.4 percent for a trade surplus of A$7.129 billion.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

Malaysia will provide November figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on year - slowing from 2.7 percent in October.

Japan will see November results for its leading index, with forecasts predicting a score of 107.9 - down from 108.9 in the previous month.