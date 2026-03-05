Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,9053
 AUD
0,0154
0,81 %
05.03.2026 06:11:28

Australia Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined in January due to the fall in exports, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to A$2.63 billion from A$3.37 billion in December. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled A$4.55 billion.

Exports of goods decreased 0.9 percent from the prior month. Net exports of goods under merchanting plunged 14.3 percent and general merchandise dropped 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, imports increased 0.8 percent in January driven by the 46.8 percent surge in non-monetary gold imports.

22:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
20:21 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
