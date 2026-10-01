Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,9046
 AUD
-0,0046
-0,24 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
01.10.2026 07:43:54

Australia Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined notably in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to A$495 million from A$1.35 billion in July. Economists had forecast the surplus to rise to A$2.0 billion. Nonetheless, the trade balance showed surplus for the third straight month.

Exports of goods increased 3.7 percent from the last month driven by non-monetary gold and coal, coke and briquettes.

At the same time, imports rose 5.8 percent on higher demand for capital goods and non-monetary gold.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:12 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
21:35 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen